RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RNMBY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RHEINMETALL/ADR in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised RHEINMETALL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS RNMBY opened at $11.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. RHEINMETALL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

RHEINMETALL/ADR Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

