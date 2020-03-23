Ripio Credit Network Price Up 46.6% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $22.59 million and $1.59 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000685 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, OKEx and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 46.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007279 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, C2CX, Binance, Gate.io, DragonEX, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Ethfinex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

