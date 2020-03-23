Rivetz (RVT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Rivetz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Radar Relay. During the last week, Rivetz has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $78,080.74 and approximately $10.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rivetz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.02677810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00189577 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00034290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rivetz Token Profile

Rivetz’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com.

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.