RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of RLI worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLI. FMR LLC increased its position in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RLI by 175.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the third quarter worth $389,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RLI by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI stock opened at $73.63 on Monday. RLI Corp has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average of $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, research analysts expect that RLI Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.80%.

In related news, Director Susan S. Fleming acquired 600 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $133,309.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RLI from to in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

