Robert Cassen Purchases 50,000 Shares of Motorcycle HLDG (ASX:MTO) Stock

Motorcycle HLDG (ASX:MTO) insider Robert Cassen purchased 50,000 shares of Motorcycle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,000.00 ($41,843.97).

ASX:MTO traded down A$0.20 ($0.14) on Monday, reaching A$0.60 ($0.43). The stock had a trading volume of 88,042 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 million and a P/E ratio of 4.69. Motorcycle HLDG has a 1-year low of A$1.00 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of A$2.50 ($1.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.95.

About Motorcycle

MotorCycle Holdings Limited operates as a motorcycle dealer in Australia. It operates in two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, and accessories and parts; and finance, insurance, and warranty activities, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

