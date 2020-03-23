Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Robert Half International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 21,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

