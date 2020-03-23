Robert T. Ladd Buys 4,000 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $19,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert T. Ladd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Robert T. Ladd purchased 6,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Robert T. Ladd purchased 4,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,520.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Robert T. Ladd purchased 10,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.18. 484,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,498. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $131.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 110.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

