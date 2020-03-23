Robert W. Baird Lowers AT&T (NYSE:T) to Neutral

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s current price.

T has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.77. 96,751,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,518,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. AT&T has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.