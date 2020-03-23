Robert W. Baird Upgrades Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Outperform

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $415.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price target of $350.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $27.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $360.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,422,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.82. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $393.52. The firm has a market cap of $158.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,705,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $54,246,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after buying an additional 218,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $203,428,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

