Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Hold Rating from Wedbush

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROKU. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.43.

Roku stock opened at $76.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -146.40 and a beta of 1.64. Roku has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $959,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,203.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,016 shares of company stock worth $28,383,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,558,000 after buying an additional 2,795,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,202,000 after purchasing an additional 975,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Roku by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Roku by 517.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,069 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 588,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

