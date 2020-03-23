Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after acquiring an additional 268,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,473,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,145,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,004,000 after acquiring an additional 338,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 55,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,991. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 0.27. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

