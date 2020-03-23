Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lowered its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up 0.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 0.33% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 86,062.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,199,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188,930 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 654,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,617,000 after purchasing an additional 411,150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 335,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after purchasing an additional 174,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,825,000 after purchasing an additional 158,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.39. 1,064,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,013. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.44. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $102.28.

