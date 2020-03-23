Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C comprises approximately 1.9% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 0.38% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $86,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the third quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the third quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,305,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,345,000 after buying an additional 48,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,183. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.50.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

