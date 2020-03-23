Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,903,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for 10.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 1.01% of Moody’s worth $451,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 418.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,462,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.18.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,394 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO stock traded down $10.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $287.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.58.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.