Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 9.7% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.65% of S&P Global worth $433,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,086 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,576,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,401,000 after acquiring an additional 79,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,503,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 859,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,643,000 after acquiring an additional 30,110 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $16.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.05. 2,590,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,525. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.61.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on S&P Global from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

