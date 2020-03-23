Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Sells 18,959 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,358,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,959 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 10.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.20% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $449,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,319,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,970 shares during the period. Finally, Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,601,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,017,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,512,502. The firm has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.34.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.