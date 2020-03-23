Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Sells 21,976 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,856,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 21,976 shares during the period. American Express comprises 10.7% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.48% of American Express worth $480,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of American Express by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of American Express by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

AXP traded down $5.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.96. 8,899,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,765,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.96. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

