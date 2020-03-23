Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Sells 56,896 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,121,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,896 shares during the period. Ryanair makes up about 2.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.50% of Ryanair worth $98,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 974,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,416,000 after purchasing an additional 688,487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,441,000 after buying an additional 511,321 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,620,000 after buying an additional 180,812 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 376,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 154,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 941,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,482,000 after purchasing an additional 153,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Raymond James raised shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.