Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Sells 8,132 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,028,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 7.8% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.64% of Deere & Company worth $351,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,465,000 after buying an additional 128,007 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,365.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,110,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,136. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.73.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.82.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

