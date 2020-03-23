Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target Cut to GBX 235

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.21) price target (down from GBX 352 ($4.63)) on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rotork to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 305 ($4.01).

ROR opened at GBX 191.40 ($2.52) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 286.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 311.67. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 185.65 ($2.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.40.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 13 ($0.17). On average, equities analysts forecast that Rotork will post 1365.5496024 EPS for the current year.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

