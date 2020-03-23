Roumell Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT)

Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 151,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. MiX Telematics accounts for 4.5% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Roumell Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of MiX Telematics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 233,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 229,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in MiX Telematics by 114.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 44,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 156,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $163.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.70. MiX Telematics Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Ltd – will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

MIXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

