Roumell Asset Management LLC Sells 413,559 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Roumell Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 413,559 shares during the period. Paratek Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.1% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Roumell Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 208,755 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 448,315 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 68,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

PRTK traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. 49,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.39.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 778.47% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

