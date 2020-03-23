Roumell Asset Management LLC Sells 926,780 Shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

Roumell Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 926,780 shares during the period. COMSCORE makes up 5.1% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Roumell Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of COMSCORE worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in COMSCORE by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 158,616 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of COMSCORE by 11.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of COMSCORE by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of COMSCORE by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of COMSCORE by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,353,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

SCOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of COMSCORE from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of COMSCORE in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMSCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

OTCMKTS:SCOR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 488,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,344. COMSCORE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.09 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

