Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €97.00 Price Target

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been assigned a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BEI. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €101.94 ($118.54).

Shares of Beiersdorf stock traded down €1.56 ($1.81) on Monday, hitting €88.12 ($102.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.67. Beiersdorf has a 1 year low of €84.72 ($98.51) and a 1 year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €98.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €104.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

