Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 84.01% from the stock’s previous close.

NTIOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.89. 25,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,555. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $56.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.