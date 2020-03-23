Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €65.00 ($75.58) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.75 ($79.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €74.52 ($86.65).

BN stock traded down €2.34 ($2.72) on Monday, hitting €58.74 ($68.30). 4,297,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($83.87). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €66.28 and a 200-day moving average of €73.41.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

