Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KDP. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

NYSE:KDP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,760,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,978,000 after purchasing an additional 203,627 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.