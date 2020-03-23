Royal Bank of Canada Trims BRP (TSE:DOO) Target Price to C$40.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 97.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.20.

TSE:DOO traded down C$4.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$20.30. 939,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,909. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.05. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01. BRP has a 12-month low of C$18.56 and a 12-month high of C$75.37.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

