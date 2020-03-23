Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,700 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) target price (down previously from GBX 2,450 ($32.23)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.97) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,537.45 ($33.38).

Shares of RDSB traded up GBX 73.60 ($0.97) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,033.60 ($13.60). 53,190,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,640 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,106.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

