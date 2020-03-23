Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,537.45 ($33.38).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,033.60 ($13.60) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,700.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

