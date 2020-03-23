Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,696 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Royce Value Trust worth $27,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVT traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.95. 68,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,557. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. Royce Value Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

