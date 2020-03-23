RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RSA Insurance Group to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 614.73 ($8.09).

RSA opened at GBX 336.30 ($4.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 517.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 535.29. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 431.90 ($5.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69).

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). As a group, analysts expect that RSA Insurance Group will post 5024.2577804 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sonia Baxendale purchased 2,000 shares of RSA Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

