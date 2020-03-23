Ruff Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Ruff has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.39 or 0.02647877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00190776 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00034134 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

