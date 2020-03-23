RumbleON (RMBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RumbleON (NYSE:RMBL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 30th.

RumbleON stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also sells branded and other merchandise and accessories; and provides third-party financing.

