Rupaya (RUPX) Hits Market Cap of $8,438.18

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Rupaya has traded up 32% against the US dollar. One Rupaya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Rupaya has a total market cap of $8,438.18 and approximately $180.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14,053.86 or 2.24573353 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000570 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00022227 BTC.

About Rupaya

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 71,516,608 coins and its circulating supply is 8,483,235 coins. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

