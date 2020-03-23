Rupee Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Rupee has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $120,385.32 and $4.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 38,186,300 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

