Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Insider David Bryant Purchases 143,000 Shares

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) insider David Bryant purchased 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.70 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of A$242,528.00 ($172,005.67).

Shares of ASX:RFF traded down A$0.16 ($0.11) on Monday, hitting A$1.76 ($1.25). The company had a trading volume of 1,268,700 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.87. Rural Funds Group has a 1 year low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of A$2.42 ($1.72). The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Rural Funds Group’s dividend payout ratio is 90.16%.

Rural Funds Group Company Profile

Rural Funds Group is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Rural Funds Management Limited. It invests in the real estate markets of Australia. The firm invests primarily in the agricultural assets. Rural Fund Group is based in Australia.

