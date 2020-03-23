RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €32.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €32.50 ($37.79) price target from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.50 ($40.12) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.44) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. RWE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €31.02 ($36.07).

RWE stock traded down €0.87 ($1.01) on Monday, hitting €21.00 ($24.42). 6,040,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.24.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

