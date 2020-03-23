Ryan S. Macdonald Acquires 2,505 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) insider Ryan S. Macdonald acquired 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $14,904.75.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.84. 18,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,149. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.