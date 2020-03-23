Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $108.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,438. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,228,000 after buying an additional 202,240 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ryanair by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Adelphi Capital LLP increased its stake in Ryanair by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,039,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,084,000 after purchasing an additional 94,765 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 336.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,581 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Ryanair by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 941,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,482,000 after purchasing an additional 153,409 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

