S & U’s (SUS) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

S & U (LON:SUS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital lowered shares of S & U to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

LON SUS opened at GBX 1,540 ($20.26) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $186.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,179.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,123.18. The company has a current ratio of 39.24, a quick ratio of 39.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47. S & U has a 1-year low of GBX 1,590 ($20.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.89).

In other news, insider Guy Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,100 ($27.62), for a total transaction of £283,500 ($372,928.18).

About S & U

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

