Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has $10.16 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 934,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,065,518 shares during the quarter. PG&E accounts for about 0.8% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of PG&E worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in PG&E by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in PG&E by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,992,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,263,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.54. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($13.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.