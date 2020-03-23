Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has $67.96 Million Stock Position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 122.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,832,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,557,720 shares during the period. 2U accounts for approximately 5.3% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned 4.46% of 2U worth $67,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.62. 2,427,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.31. 2U Inc has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $74.25.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair raised shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.77.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

