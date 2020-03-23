Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has $89.29 Million Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,075,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,825,000 shares during the period. Flex makes up about 7.0% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned about 1.40% of Flex worth $89,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,950,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,455,000 after buying an additional 10,003,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Flex by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,346,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,474,000 after buying an additional 2,760,118 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,326,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,348,000 after buying an additional 1,942,769 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,197,000 after buying an additional 1,514,655 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,710,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

In other news, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $304,253.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,285 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,085,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,282. Flex Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

