Sachem Head Capital Management LP Invests $50.84 Million in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,840,000. Forescout Technologies accounts for approximately 4.0% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.29% of Forescout Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amadeus Capital Partners LTD bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $89,548,000. Altai Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,496,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,920 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after purchasing an additional 204,238 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 632,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 216,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.50. 1,530,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,695. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.85.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FSCT shares. UBS Group downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

In other Forescout Technologies news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $261,862.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $331,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,568 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,281 shares of company stock worth $2,075,615. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forescout Technologies Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

