Sachem Head Capital Management LP Makes New $91.45 Million Investment in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,075,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,451,000. Uber Technologies accounts for 7.2% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Uber Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.40. 47,715,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,061,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.52.

In other Uber Technologies news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $305,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,641,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,839,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $5,494,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $62,915,000 in the last ninety days.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

