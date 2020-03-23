Sachem Head Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,225,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,733,000. LKQ makes up 3.4% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned about 0.40% of LKQ as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 62,138 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,761,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,711. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

