Safe (SAFE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.38 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. Safe has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $54,885.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004182 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

