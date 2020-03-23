SafeCoin Price Hits $0.0120 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $333,405.62 and $41.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.01076092 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00046976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00032315 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00178874 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007724 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00090995 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.