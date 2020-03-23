Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €128.80 ($149.77).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €158.00 ($183.72) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €63.00 ($73.26) on Monday. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($107.40). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €126.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €137.95.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.